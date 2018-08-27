Evonik announces development of PEBA powder for 3D printing

Evonik has developed a PEBA powder suitable for a variety of powder-based 3D printing technologies, such as laser sintering (LS), high speed sintering (HSS) or binder jetting.

The new PEBA powder displays high elasticity and strength, as well as a high degree of resistance to chemicals and durability over a wide temperature range from -40°C to 90°C.

The flexible synthetic powder was optimised for use in EOS laser sintering systems as part of an intensive development collaboration between Evonik and EOS.

The powder is ideally suited for the manufacture of functional 3D high-tech plastic parts, for prototypes as well as series products.

EOS markets the powder material under the name "PrimePart ST" and says it has been successfully adopted into the material portfolios of multiple service providers.

“Flexible polymer materials significantly expand the options for additive manufacturing because they allow us to realise new, demanding applications in attractive markets,” said Fabian Stoever, Senior Product Manager for polymers at EOS.

“In addition, the variety of materials not only enables us to produce individual high-tech functional components, but also to develop much more sophisticated 3D concepts that make use of the entire material range.”