Evonik celebrates 40 years of PEBA with new 3D printing material

Evonik is celebrating 40 years of its PEBA thermoplastic elastomer, and has shown it to be incredibly versatile, by developing a PEBA based material for use in 3D printing.

The material, which is a world-first, has impressively high elasticity and strength and can be used in a variety of powder-based 3D-printing technologies.

The parts made from the new PEBA powder are ideally suited for the manufacture of functional 3D plastic parts, including prototypes as well as series products.

Fabian Stoever, Senior Product Manager for Polymers and EOS, the global technology and quality leader so high-end solutions in the area of additive manufacturing, said: “Flexible polymer materials significantly expand the options for additive manufacturing because they allows us to realise new, demanding applications in attractive markets.”

“In addition, the variety of materials not only enables us to produce individual high-tech functional components, but also to develop much more sophisticated 3D concepts that make use of the entire material range.”