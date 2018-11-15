Evonik commissions new multi-layer coextrusion plant for PMMA flat sheets

Evonik has announced the official start-up of its new multi-layer coextrusion plant for polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) flat films.

In Weiterstadt, Germany, the company is now producing multi-layer films with a width of 2,700 mm, the largest available format worldwide for PMMA flat films.

The new plant extends the currently installed capacities and, due to the format width and the multi-layer coextrusion facility, it offers additional attractive potential, says Evonik.

The company says manufacturers of facade materials will benefit from the new plant and markets with above average growth, such as countries in Asia, are looking for special quality features to cope with extreme weather conditions.

“This investment is a systematic expansion of our portfolio of custom-tailored specialty sheets and it enables us to offer our customers new application opportunities,” said Michael Enders, who is responsible for the film business at Acrylic Products.

“Our base PMMA material, supplemented with one or more additional functional layers, is the ideal material for such application cases. In more moderate climate zones, our products have already been used successfully for many years. With the coextruded PMMA films, we are creating access to new markets for our customers and are enabling more growth.”