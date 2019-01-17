Evonik develops new polyamide moulding compound for optical applications

Evonik has developed a new polyamide moulding compound, TROGAMID myCX high flow, for optical applications.

The company says it offers crystal-clear transparency, excellent wear comfort and high durability along with improved processing capabilities.

Compared to similar high-performance materials, the improved flowability of TROGAMID myCX makes it possible to process the moulding compound at a temperature profile that is at least 20°C lower, enabling greater energy efficiency and productivity in processing.

The compound has a transparency of over 90 per cent and low density of 1.03 g/cm², specifically designed for demanding optical applications such as premium lenses or high-end visors for ski and snowboard goggles.

× Expand Evonik Evonik Industries, optische Linsen

Due to its exceptional mechanical properties, resistance to stress cracking, and breaking strength, it guarantees the high levels of durability and safety that are essential for the optical industry.

In addition, the new transparent polyamide by Evonik can be combined with all frame materials.