Evonik doubles capacity for high-performance polyamide TROGAMID CX

Evonik has doubled its capacity for transparent, high-performance polyamide TROGAMID CX.

The planned expansion went on stream as scheduled in February 2020.

The clear polyamide is semi-crystalline, which makes it more resistant to chemicals and stress cracks than transparent, amorphous plastics.

The compound is also highly resistant to UV radiation, absorbs little water, exhibits high dimensional stability, and blends quality and design freedom with superior processing characteristics.

This unique combination of properties makes TROGAMID CX moulding compounds suitable for use in a wide range of applications, such as water management, filter technology, laboratory and medical engineering, and the production of containers for the cosmetics industry.

This stability, verified for the decorative material in what is known as the sunscreen test, as well as its considerable scratch resistance are also properties required for vehicle interior components.

Viviane Papa, Head of Granules & Compounds product line at Evonik, said: “The reason we created the additional production capacity was because demand for TROGAMID CX keeps growing. Now we can continue serving and supporting our customers’ growth just as before.”