Evonik drives commitment in 3D printing market

Evonik has developed a new polymer powder for applications in higher temperature range as part of its polyamide 6 series.

The product further expands Evonik’s portfolio of high-performance materials for powder-based 3D printing technologies.

Evonik’s new polyamide powder features high mechanical strength as well as excellent chemical and temperature resistance.

Its heat deflection temperature (HDT B) is around 195°C and has a low water absorption, below 3 percent, which has a positive effect on processability in 3D printing and the dimensional stability of printed 3D components.

“New, ready-to-use materials that are optimally adapted to the individual printer and expand the range of application to higher temperatures move the 3D printing industry one step further toward series production,” said Mark Zhao, founder and CEO of TPM 3D Chinese technology company for Selective Laser Sintering (SLS).

“We are seeing strong demand for 3D solutions in the higher temperature range – for example in the automotive and electronics industries. That’s why we were pleased to launch the new temperature-stable material together with Evonik.”