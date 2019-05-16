Evonik high-performance plastic makes sports watches virtually indestructible

Japanese technology company Casio has chosen Evonik’s Trogamid CX in its latest series of G-Shock Mudmaster digital watch.

Trogamid was chosen by Casio thanks to its special combination of properties, being the only plastic to pass its material test with flying colours.

Hajime Iguchi, Section Manager for Product Engineering at Casio, said: “For over three decades, G-Shock has enjoyed fame worldwide as a shock-resistant watch, and millions have already been sold.”

“With the new Mudmaster we have created a particularly robust UV and mud resistant digital watch for extreme conditions.”

“Trogamid CX from Evonik met our most exacting material requirements in terms of mechanical strength combined with a high degree of design freedom in the delicate construction of our products.”

Iordanis Savvopoulos, Head of the Granules and Compounds product line in the High Performance Polymers business line at Evonik said: “Performance and design are essential attributes that the sports industry is constantly seeking from special solution providers like Evonik.”

“The better we understand what is important in a customer product, the more specifically we can tailor our high-performance plastics.”

Before the Mudmaster model comes on to the market in July, a team of 30 plastic experts from Evonik tested it during the Mud Masters obstacle run in Germany, with the polymer experts from Evonik joining as a team to complete the 18km race.