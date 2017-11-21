Evonik improves light dispersal on Vauxhall Crossland X

Evonik has supplied its Plexiglas moulding compound to the new Crossland X from Vauxhall-Opel.

The curved HELLA taillights dominate a sporty design for the Crossland X. Responsible for the intense, evenly distributed red light is a customized Plexiglas moulding compound from Evonik.

Mark Adams, European vice president for design at Opel, bought from General Motors by PSA in early 2017, said: “The car has the properties of a cool SUV with the elegance and functionality of a sedan. Our new Crossover unites these two strengths in a way that is unsurpassed, while still offering a great deal of interior space despite its compact size… [it is a] cool family car, perfect for young families.”

× Expand Evonik tailight on Vauxhall Crossland X

The Crossland X, which was the next in Opel's SUV line after its 'Mokka' four by four, is the first model to sport a newly developed LED taillight made by the innovative lighting specialists at HELLA. The taillights act as an interface between the boot lid and roof lines, making the brand's signature double-curve motif clearly visible along both components.

Jörg Stricker, head of Global Key Accounts Automotive at Evonik, said: “This application was the first time that we combined light-diffusing additives with the signal colour red.

“Plexiglas 8N 3V219 disperses light more evenly than other moulding compounds, making it even better for use with LEDs.”

Light-emitting diodes, while popular in the automotive industry for their energy efficiency, place considerable demands on light-diffusing taillight covers: “LEDs emit a powerful point light, and that quickly leads to undesired differences in brightness known as hotspots, so the material used for covering them has to do a good job of diffusing light.”