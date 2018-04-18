Evonik launch RESOMER composites to enhance performance of bone fixation devices

Evonik has announced the launch of its first product grade from a new line of RESOMER Composite polymers.

Evonik says by integrating the osteoconductive properties of calcium-phosphate based additives into its RESOMER portfolio of bioresorbable polymers it can support medical device customers worldwide to enhance the performance of bone fixation devices.

RESOMER Composites feature precise degradation rate profiles and mechanical properties including elastic modulus that can be tailored to match the natural bone, helping to minimise stress shielding for bone fixation devices such as interference screws, suture anchors and fracture plates to encourage faster patient healing.

The range will consist of standard and customisable product grades with calcium-phosphate material options including Hydroxyapatite (HA), beta-tricalcium phosphate (β-TCP) and Bicalcium phosphate (BCP).

“Our new line of composites combine the osteoconductive benefits of calcium-based phosphates with a 30 year track record of RESOMER polymers for functionality, biocompatibility, safety and supply security,” said Dr. Andreas Karau, Global Head of Biomaterials for Evonik.

“With elastic modulus properties and tailored degradation profiles that match the natural bone, we look forward to supporting medical device customers to enhance the performance of their bioresorbable implants.”

Evonik will be attending the Medtec Europe trade show in Stuttgart, Germany 17th-19th April and will be at booth 9C28.