Evonik launches new radiopaque PEEK material for implant technology

Evonik is expanding its product range of biocompatible high-performance polymers of its Vestakeep PEEK brank for medical technology.

The specialty chemical company has developed a new radiopaque plastic material of implant

quality on the basis of polyether ether ketone.

Evonik is offering the radiolucent PEEK in implant quality with barium sulphate, which facilitates radiographic contrast without the disadvantage of artefact formation, as can be the case with the other popular materials for implant technology.

In addition, implants made of the new Vestakeep i-Grade PEEK do not get warm during magnetic resonance tomography.