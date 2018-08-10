Exclusive: Polydist UK to distribute SABIC speciality materials

× Expand L-R: Pieter Keijer and Philip Eliades from SABIC, Richard Bradwell and Simon Cox from Polydist Polydist

Polydist UK has announced it has become an official distributor of SABIC’s Specialities products.

Starting on August 10, 2018, the agreement will see Polydist UK supply SABIC brands including NORYL and ULTEM resins, LNP compounds, co-polymer polycarbonate grades and flame retardant grades of the resin brands LEXAN, CYCOLOY and VALOX.

Typical examples of products include moulding impellers for pumps and home appliances, safety critical industrial applications in sectors including aerospace and railways, powder coating, conveyor systems and LED lighting.

SABIC offers technical support to designers so they can make optimal use of the typical material characteristics such as super-high modulus for metal replacement, flame retardancy at thin wall section for weight reduction, low friction and wear to reduce noise, hydrostability, antistatic and electrical conductivity.

The materials are typically used by customers to extend product life span, reduce assembly costs and improve aesthetics.

The new distribution agreement builds on the existing relationship between Polydist and SABIC established in 2015, which covers SABIC LDPE and LLDPE materials from its Wilton, Geleen and Gelsenkirchen plants.

“I am delighted to be working with SABIC on this innovative range of technical materials as they will add great value to our extensive portfolio,” commented Richard Bradwell, CEO of Polydist.

“We highly value our longstanding relationships with our supply partners and aim to deliver the aspirations of SABIC and our customers across this exciting range of products.”

Polydist says it will hold an “extensive local inventory” and will be able to offer small scale sampling for product development, prototyping and part testing needs. Samples can be delivered with a shortened lead-time to help support speed and flexibility in application development.

As official distribution partner, Polydist says it can also offer optimum pricing structures in UK for the branded specialties range of products.

At signing the agreement, Pieter Keijer, Commercial Director of SABIC’s Specialities business in the region said: “We look forward to our broader relationship with Polydist and strengthening our business in the UK. Working together we can further develop our joint objective to proactively help customers find solutions to their toughest challenges.”

