ExxonMobil adds new grade to Exceed XP packaging bags series

ExxonMobil, the global petrochemicals company, has added a new grade to its has extended its Exceed XP performance polymers series.

Exceed XP 8784 offers improved processability combined with extreme film toughness and sealing properties. 8784 was developed for high performance coextrusion films used in laminated sacks, freezer films, barrier packaging and sachets.

Alechia Crown, global performance polyethylene new product manager, ExxonMobil, “Converters are looking for easier processing and higher output, while brand owners seek higher packaging speeds and a reduction of packaging materials. The processability of this new grade, combined with its toughness, stiffness and sealing performance, makes it well-suited to deliver value across the supply chain.”

× Expand ExxonMobil has added a new grade to its performance flexibles series, for packaging and sachets.

With a lower density, Exceed XP 8784 delivers improved sealing performance while maintaining outstanding stiffness and dart impact at the extreme performance levels of the Exceed XP platform.

For laminated sacks, the hot tack and stiffness/toughness/tear balance provided by Exceed XP 8784 can result in faster packaging speeds and high output.

For freezer films, the low temperature toughness and low seal initiation temperature delivered by the new polymer can improve bag drop performance and reduce package failures.

For barrier packaging, the formability and stiffness/toughness balance provided by Exceed XP 8784 can result in improved package integrity and downgauging opportunities.

For sachets, the extreme toughness and sealing performance offered by the new grade can deliver superior compression resistance and high packaging speeds.

Crown added: “Offering extreme performance, this new Exceed XP grade is opening up new innovation opportunities for highly demanding products. By working together with customers across the value chain, we are creating differentiated solutions that offer performance, processing and sustainability benefits for laminated sacks, freezer films, barrier packaging and sachets.”