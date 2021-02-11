ExxonMobil Introduces New Step-Change in Performance for Blow Moulded Bottles and Containers

ExxonMobil has developed a new Paxon HDPE grade, SP5504, which offers a paradigm shift in the properties normally associated with the currently available unimodal HDPE resins. Offering a step-change in ESCR (Environmental Stress Cracking Resistance) performance without compromising stiffness, impact, top load performance, or processability, Paxon SP5504 is ideal for household and industrial chemical (HIC) bottles and containers for products like bleach, wipes, and agricultural chemicals.

“Until now, converters have often had to compromise to get the right ESCR performance of blow moulded HDPE bottles and containers,” said Dr. James Stern, HDPE business development manager, North America & EMEAF, ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil Introduces New Step-Change in Performance for Blow Molded Bottles and Containers

“But, because there is no compromise in density or melt index, Paxon SP5504 enables converters to create cost-effective, innovative packaging solutions for household and industrial chemicals.

”In terms of performance, processability and value-based performance, Paxon SP5504 fills the space between unimodal and bimodal HDPE grades. “Because of the superior performance of Paxon SP5504, it can be used as a drop-in solution for unimodal HDPE but with a better balance of properties,” said Stern.

“Or it can be used to replace bimodal HDPE grades in applications that have had to be over-engineered to obtain a desired balance of ESCR and stiffness.”Paxon SP5504 enables the production of multiple applications from standard blow moulding through to more demanding HIC type applications, plus more complex moulded designs can be fabricated with this one material. Brand owners can now be more creative with their packaging designs, while converters can reduce polymer inventories.“Blow moulded HDPE parts typically contain PCR in the core of multi-layer bottles and containers,” said Mark Canright, global polyolefin product technology, ExxonMobil.

With the industry driving towards increased recycling of post-consumer plastic waste (PCR), ExxonMobil has demonstrated value-in-use at PCR levels at and above 25 percent, which may help brand owners and converters to meet changing sustainability targets.

“This new product will be an ‘enabler’ for the value chain to create truly innovative solutions for blow moulded HDPE bottles and containers,” said Stern. “Ongoing commercial tests and trials with converters and brand owners are proving highly successful, so we are confident about the interest this new solution will generate across the value chain.”