ExxonMobil selects JL Goor materials to distribute hexane-based rotational moulding resins in Ireland and Great Britain

ExxonMobil has entered into a branded distribution agreement with Dublin-based JL Goor Materials Ltd.

Under the agreement, JL Goor Materials will distribute the products in Ireland and Great Britain.

The addition of these products to JL Goor Materials’ portfolio complements their current product offering of ExxonMobil performance polyethylene and other polymers.

ExxonMobil’s rotational moulding resins provide a broad operating window, an optimal balance of stiffness, toughness and low-temperature impact strength and are formulated with UV stabilization for long life.

These products are used in a wide range of rotomoulded applications including, tanks, toys, consumer and recreational products.

“With many European supply enquiries in recent years, we are very excited about working with JL Goor Materials to support rotomoulding innovation in Ireland and Great Britain,” said Peter Noble, Chemicals Business Manager, ExxonMobil Chemical Canada.

“JL Goor Materials is highly respected in the industry for its technical expertise and logistics capability, making them an excellent partner to showcase the benefits of our high-quality and proven dependable rotomoulding resins.”