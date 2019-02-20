Fatface introduces new Sustainable Sneaks

Fatface has introduced its brand new 100 per cent organic cotton sneakers.

As part of the company’s commitment to source all its cotton in a sustainable manner by 2020, the hard-wearing canvas upper on the new Sustainable Sneaks is made from 100 per cent organic cotton.

This means that no chemicals or pesticides were used to grow the cotton, reducing the environmental and human impact of cotton production.

The soles are made from a mixture of sustainably sourced and recycled rubber.

Pure rubber is made from sap that is ‘tapped’ from rubber trees grown in a plantation certified to The Forest Stewardship Council standards.

Fatface says the pure rubber is processed into sheets and sent to the manufacturer where it is mixed with recycled rubber then cut, formed and vulcanised into shape to form the sole.

Made from ground down off cuts from the same factory, the recycled rubber makes up 10 per cent of the material in the sole.

Using this material prevents it from going to landfill and when finished, every pair is tied together with a cotton ribbon, so there is no need for plastic hangers.