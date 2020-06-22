Faerch first to market new 100 per cent recycled yogurt pot range for Yeo Valley brand

Faerch, in conjunction with Yeo Valley, a UK Dairy, are delighted to be the first to bring to market a 100 per cent recycled PET Dairy sleeved pot range.

Yeo Valley will be the first UK Dairy to offer a new sustainable product range.

The new product range is available in three pot sizes and lid, together with a retail-ready packaging (RRP) tray.

The rPET pot is 100 per cent recycled and recyclable and comes enrobed in a 100 per cent recyclable cartonboard sleeve, easily separated from the pot into its respective recycling streams. The cartonboard sleeve technology allows the sleeve to be printed on both sides, for improved branding opportunities.

Mark Tollman, Group Strategic Sales Director of Faerch, said: “We see this as a great innovation for our customers and the environment, as we continue to develop sustainable packaging solutions. It is another example of our further commitment to the UK Plastics Pact, which we are proud to be a founding member.”

“We see recycled PET as the material of choice in rigid food packaging, as it allows true circularity in direct food contact applications. It is increasingly promoted by legislators across Europe”. He continues, “This product innovation launch is part of the wider product development programme to bring true circularity to the market for Dairies.”