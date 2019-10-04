Faerch is first to market with rPET and PP Snap Packs to replace styrene in the dairy market

Faerch has launched its new rPET and PP Snap Packs, which aim to replace styrene within the dairy market.

The launch is the first part of Faerch’s ongoing product innovation programme, with further ranges launching shortly, and is part of its commitment to the UK Plastics Pact.

Snap packs are technically demanding to manufacture, as they must combine the strength to preserve the product’s integrity with sufficient flexibility to allow a snapping action.

To date, only styrene material was thought capable of offering this differentiating property at scale, but Faerch’s new and patented ‘S perf’ solution overcomes this limitation by offering snap packs made from PP and rPET, depending on the application and product type.

It meets an increasing demand from manufacturers and retailers, allowing them to switch from styrene to other materials.

Mark Tollman, Group Strategic Sales Director at Faerch, said: “The Faerch S perforated design has been developed in partnership with a leading UK retailer to give consumers an alternative to styrene, which can be recycled.”