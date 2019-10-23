Faerch launches new packaging solution made from 100 per cent recycled content

Faerch has expanded its Evolve by Faerch range to MAPET II and APET products for the protein sector.

The new trays are made from 100 per cent recycled material and can be fully recycled into new food trays.

The unique look of the trays reflects the recycled content of the trays helping consumers to easily identify that they are making a sustainable choice in their food packaging.

Lars Gade Hansen, CEO of Faerch Group, said: “Circularity in food packaging is not a distant vision for us. We are doing this already, and on an industrial scale.”

“We offer packaging solutions made from 100 per cent recycled content, with no compromises on quality, which we recycle back into new food trays.”

“On the new journey towards circularity in food packaging, material choice is key. The right material is an important enabler to ensure circularity.”

“Evolve by Faerch trays provide consumers with the long-awaited guidance to easily choose food packaging that is made from recycled content.”

“The unique look also reminds us that we should treat the tray as a valuable resource that we collect after use for recycling, again and again.”