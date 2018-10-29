Faerch Plast announces new 100 per cent recycled PET material into its Food to Go range

Faerch Plast UK has announced the launch of 100 per cent recycled PET material into its Food to Go product range.

The material will reduce the need to use virgin materials and be available from 1st January 2019.

The company believes this combined with its recent acquisition of the 4PET Group, Faerch have succeeded in closing the loop on PET trays.

“We see this as a great innovation for our customers and the environment, as we continue to develop sustainable packaging,” said Mark Tollman, Sales Director of Faerch Plast UK and Ireland.

“This innovation is a further commitment to the UK Plastics Pact, which we are proud to be a founding member of."

Part of Operation Clean Sweep to ensure zero plastic pellet loss during transport and production to contribute to clean oceans, Faerch manufacturing facilities are 100 per cent powered by electricity from renewable sources.