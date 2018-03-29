Faerch Plast granted patent for ground-breaking tray design

Faerch Plast, manufacturer of plastic packaging for the food industry has been granted a patent for a ground-breaking tray design that ensures ultra-low stacking.

The reduction in stacking height will increase handling, storage and internal transportation efficiency while reducing the environmental impact of the trays to food manufacturers.

Jesper Emil Jensen, Sales Director North, ROW and Marketing at Faerch Plast said: “We are incredibly proud that we once again are able to offer the food industry an innovative and now patented product. The solution allows trays to be stacked with an unprecedented tightness. As a consequence, three times as many trays can be stacked in the same stack, cardboard box and container. The low stacking height also reduces the need for internal transportation and storage by 67 per cent.”

Faerch Plast has changed the tray design to include a secondary recess on the outer edge of the tray, reducing stacking height from the present industry standard of 5 mm to 1 mm.

Jensen added: “In a fully automatic production facility, avoiding production stops is essential. When trays are tightly stacked, a precise quality is paramount. The patented tray design ensures that the trays are produced in a uniform quality that enables flawless denesting. This provides an effective and profitable production process.”

Faerch Plast says as each individual pack takes up less space a number of environmental benefits are achieved.

The amount of transit packaging, the number of kilometres for transport and the need for storage is reduced, leading to a reduction of the total environmental impact of the trays.