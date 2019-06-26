Faerch UK releases breakthrough Evolve tray to provide alternative to black plastic

Faerch UK is introducing a solution to the UK challenge of black tray recycling as parts of its journey towards creating a circular business with the launch of its new product, Evolve by Faerch.

Evolve by Faerch is made from an average of 85 per cent recycled PET post-consumer content, uniquely utilising mixed coloured PET as attractive food packaging.

As the products are created from a natural mix of recycled PET, the colours will vary, and the different palettes of colours enable consumers to recognise they use a recycled and circular product.

The Evolve trays are reliably detected by existing sorting infrastructure in the UK and returned to the mixed stream where they can be recycled into new food safe products again and again.

Retailer interest in Evolve is strong as public demand for sustainable and circular products increases rapidly.

Evolve complies with the strictest food regulations keeping food safe in the entire temperature range between -40°C and 220°C, and outperforming alternative packaging materials in particular on food safety, recycled content, and recyclability.

Spencer Johnston, Regional CEO for Faerch UK and Ireland, said: “Evolve offers the consumers a ready meal tray that Is made from recycled post-consumer material and that can be recycled again and again.”

“This represents a significant step forward in packaging and enables consumers to make the switch to a sustainable solution.”

Retailers who switch to the new product line can join an innovative recycling programme offered by Faerch, as an identical quantity of the volume of Faerch trays sells through their stores will be sourced as post-consumer waste locally in the UK and recycled into new food grade trays at one of Faerch’s production sites.