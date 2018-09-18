Silicone Hygiene Castor Wheel Cover earns Global Patenting

Silicone Hygiene Castor Wheel Cover has earned Global Patenting.

This invention is an aftermarket, injection moulded, fitted and self-sealing Castor Wheel Cover manufactured from clear or coloured Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR), or Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE), which makes the cleaning of equipment for use in high level hygiene environments more time efficient and sanitary.

The cover is designed to prevent contamination of castor wheels within food, pharmaceutical, biological, medical, automotive, aerospace, optical, nanotechnology and military industries.

Dishwasher and autoclave safe, the cover could be offered in four colours and clear.

Colours include white for cleanroom applications, orange for safety, metallic silver to mimic stainless steel for aesthetic considerations and grey to match industry standard flooring colours.

Custom colour matching and logo embossing will also be offered as an option.

At the end of a shift, or in the event of contamination, the user can easily remove the cover, put it through a dishwasher or Autoclave, and replace the cover saving time.

Steam cleaning a four wheeled unit can take 12-15 minutes, but by using the cover it would only take one cleaning cycle (five minutes) to do the 12 wheels of four units, ensuring the units are fully regulatory compliant.

“This invention is a world first. It is such a simple idea, as the best ones often are, that solves a need for any organisation that utilises castor mounted units in hygiene and cleanroom areas,” said Nick Davis, Creator of the cover.

“Given potential licensees’ current business profile the only capital investment would be the tooling costs and the cover is designed for a one step fully automated manufacturing process to save on those costs.”