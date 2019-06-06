First certified biodegradable anticorrosion film powered by Nano VpCI produced in the first Croatian biofilms plant

Croatia’s first biofilm plant is producing EcoCorr Film, a biodegradable, compostable packaging film that provides contact, barrier, and vapour corrosion inhibition.

The innovative film is created in Cortec’s laboratories by utilising some of the most contemporary green technologies available.

EcoCorr contains Cortec’s proprietary VpCI technology and provides excellent corrosion protection for ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

Various formulations containing up to 40 per cent bio-based content are available and can be designed to fit required properties ranging from highly elastic to semi-rigid structures.

When placed in a typical commercial composting environment, EcoCorr film will fully disintegrate within two to three months.

The film is extremely elastic and can be used as a complete replacement for non-degradable and inferior blend films.