First Graphene introduces latest versions of PureGRAPH graphene

First Graphene Ltd has launched the latest formulations of its PureGRAPH graphene powders.

Now available in production-scale volumes in standard lateral platelet sizes of 20µm, 10µm and 5µm, these are suitable for use in a wide range of industrial applications, where they can reduce weight and increase strength, thermal and electrical conductivity.

PureGRAPH is characterised by its high quality, with non-aggregated, uniform sized graphene nanoplatelets; the material has extremely low defect levels and is free from metallic contaminants.

In practice, this means that the material is easy to work with and use; for example, it disperses evenly and consistently in polyurethane thermosets and most common composite materials.

Graphene can also be used to increase the thermal conductivity of polymers and composites.

The company is working with Steel Blue, a global manufacturer of work boots, for the development of graphene-enhanced safety boots.

As prototype trials have been completed, this is the first time that graphene has successfully been incorporated into a thermoplastic polyurethane masterbatch.

The material is also being used to produce PU elastomer wear production liners for mining equipment.

The caompnay says the market for the introduction of graphene is huge, First Graphene is working with a number of partners to continue developing new product innovations.

This work is expected to result in many more applications adopting graphene to enhance existing products and launch new ones.