First PlasticRoad bike path is opened in the Netherlands

The first PlasticRoad bike path has been opened in Zwolle, Overijssel, the Netherlands.

Located next to Deventerstraatweg between Lindestraat and Verenigingstraat in Zwolle, the bike path is 30 meters long and contains recycled plastic equivalent to more than 218.000 plastic cups or 500.000 plastic bottle caps.

The pilot location is equipped with sensors to monitor the road’s performance, including temperature, the number of bike passages and the durability of the road.

With these sensors, this PlasticRoad is the first smart bike path in the world.

In addition to a possible solution for waste plastic, the PlasticRoad is a way to build roads faster, with less impact on the surroundings.

With less CO2 emissions and the hollow construction, the path also offers a solution for improved water drainage in the case of heavy rain fall.

A second PlasticRoad bike path pilot in Giethoorn, near the pilot location in Zwolle, will open in November.

The PlasticRoad partners are now looking for new locations to launch subsequent pilots to test other applications of the PlasticRoad, such as parking lots, train platforms and sidewalks.