First quantities of MTBE n-Butane and 1,3-Butadiene sold via C4Buy digital platform

The first quantities of MTBE, n-Butane and 1,3-Butadiene have been sold on Performance Intermediates’ C4Buy digital platform.

Performance Intermediates is a manufacturer of C4-based materials for the rubber, plastics and speciality chemicals market, and is a key part of the Evonik Performance Materials group.

The C4-Buy module is the latest piece of Performance Intermediates’ growing online world, and through it customers are able to stay informed about available spot quantities of various products.

They can they participate in a bidding process and know if their bids succeeded within a defined period.

The first quantity of MTBE was sold via C4Buy in late 2018, followed by the first n-Butane and Butadiene quantities in early 2019.

Since then, larger numbers of customers have been accessing the C4Buy platform, and plans have called for additional product offerings in 2019, as well as further enhancement of the platform.