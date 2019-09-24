First use of Ultramid Vision in an automotive application

The BASF product Ultramid Vision has been used in a car interior for the first time.

The semi-crystalline polyamide is employed in the window regulator module of a German automobile manufacturer.

Compared to opaque standard polyamides, Ultramid Vision displays very high light transmission with low light scattering, proving suitable for use with the illuminated symbols on the window regulators and for setting the exterior mirrors.

Due to its unique characteristics profile, the polyamide is ideal for semi- transparent and translucent components.

In multi-component injection moulding processes, it can be easily combined with other polyamide materials, enabling production of multifunctional components with transparent or illuminated areas.

As the material can be repeatedly exposed to aggressive media such as sun cream, cleaning agents and solvents without sustaining damage, it is ideally suited for backlit switches or buttons.

This essential advantage over amorphous, transparent materials also impressed the French interior specialist Valeo.

The product was jointly developed to production maturity and will now be used by a large automobile manufacturer.