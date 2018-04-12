Fitsco’s LiteFit plastic inserts attract medical attention

Fitsco Industries has revealed its LiteFit plastic inserts have been attracting interest from several medical device manufacturers.

Made in the UK, the LiteFit threaded insert is a patent-pending new product, made from a plastic originally developed specifically for aerospace applications in the US.

Philip Schofield Fitsco CEO, says the material offers design engineers the further advantages of lightness, durability and resistance to corrosion.

Fitsco says the fact that medical scanners can see through the new plastic inserts has attracted interest due to the potential use in or on body applications in a variety of medical devices.

Medical equipment manufacturers, scanner staff and patients can all benefit from the use of LiteFit plastic inserts

For prosthetics or in body devices, using LiteFit threaded inserts will obviates concerns on the potential material deterioration or degradation that may occur with metal inserts.

“Reducing the metal content in the scanning machines themselves is an opportunity being welcomed by the manufacturer we are currently in design discussions with,” said Schofield.

“At the same time, using our new plastic inserts for medical devices worn either in or on the person being scanned allows better imaging to be provided to medical teams, with obvious advantages to patients as a direct result.”

Schofield added: “Moreover, patients also benefit from something that is lighter and less likely to be affected by degradation. So, if they are required to wear prosthetics or have anything carried within them that requires secure mechanical threaded fastening, LiteFit can make a difference.”