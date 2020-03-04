FoamPartner collaborates with Rinspeed for acoustic and thermal insulation in concept car

FoamPartner has delivered foam know-how for acoustic and thermal insulation in Rinspeed’s new MetroSnap concept car.

The main components of the concept car are a ‘skateboard’ chassis and a quick-change superstructure for passenger and cargo transportation.

Dingo Photos

The vehicles also has a composite and steel body, 3D printed components, lidar sensors, and a drive-by-wire system.

Frank Rinderknecht, CEO of Rinspeed, said: “For the interior of the MetroSnap, we paid special attention to providing high aesthetics, as well as being able to offer a durable and protective feel-good environment.”

“FoamPartner is the perfect address for us to meet these needs. Their specialised expertise in acoustic and thermal insulation, which is already well-proven in the forerunners of MetroSnap, helps us to maximise the autonomous driving experience.”

Kay Kosar, Head of Marketing and Sales for Acoustics and Thermal Solutions Europe at FoamPartner, said: “One of the key advantages of electric vehicles is the ability for fast acceleration and low-noise drives, but the latter places higher demands on the insulation of the passenger compartment against rolling and wind noises.”

“At the same time, the power consumed by heating and air conditioning must be minimised to ensure maximum driving ranges. In both disciplines, our advanced foam solutions are in their element.”

Dr Michael Riedel, CEO of FoamPartner, said: “Our longstanding partnership with Rinspeed underscores our leading role as a customer-focused niche player in tailor-made foam solutions. To meet the rising demand, we will shortly commission a new Conversion Center in our Duderstadt site in Germany, which will significantly expand our supply capacities.”