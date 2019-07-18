FoamPartner releases OBoSky technology

FoamPartner, a specialist in advanced foam solutions, has developed a foam product family characterised by extremely low emission levels for use in automotive headliners with high demands on processability and design.

The foams, sold under the OBoSky brand name, benefit from a patented ether prepolymer technology to combine the advantages of ester-based PU foams with those of ether-based materials.

The result is a family of hydrolytically stable, low-emission, and low-odour foams with optimum processability and an extremely homogenous cell structure.

The technology is especially targeted to demanding automotive headliners, and can also be used in further automotive interior applications.

Klaus Hellmond, Vice President of Global Business Unit for Automotive Rolls at FoamPartner, said: “Vehicles off the shelf are history. Besides looking for an environmentally friendly as possible drive system, consumers today have a keen eye for a stylish interior design using materials that ensure a healthy climate in the passenger compartment.”

“With our OBoSky headliner foams for headliners, we have set new standards in efficient processing and environmental compatibility.”

The OBoSky headliner foam grades feature a very uniform structure with fine pores, providing excellent surfaces that can easily be laminated in flame and adhesion processes while also lending themselves to finishing textiles of low surface weight.