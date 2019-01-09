Formlabs launches two new materials at CES 2019

Formlabs is launching two new materials at CES 2019.

The latest addition to its library of Engineering Resins for the Form 2 desktop stereolithography (SLA) 3D printer, Elastic Resin is its softest 3D printing resin yet.

The company says the Elastic Resin is the most pliable of its Engineering Resins, with a Shore durometer of 50A as well as high elongation and energy return.

× Expand Formlabs Introducing Elastic Resin: A soft, resilient 3D printing material

Formlabs Accessible 3D Printed Denture Solution

Parts printed in this material look and behave like a moulded silicone part, and are durable enough to use for multiple cycles.

Its new Digital Dentures will also be exhibited at the event.

The 3D printed dental prosthetic, is an efficient, cost-effective manufacturing solution for dentures.