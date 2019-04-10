Formula One composite technology creates lightweight structures to protect troops

Williams Advanced Engineering is working with the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) and Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) to develop innovative battlefield shelter protection for troops using Formula One derived technology and processes created in-house at Williams to create composite 3D structures that can be deployed on the battlefield.

Williams Advanced Engineering is a leader in lightweight materials and structural solutions, and the company has developed patent-pending composite technologies and processes, enabling the creation of strong, protective, but lightweight structures.

Williams sees huge potential in implementing its proprietary composite technology in the DASA Take Cover competition, which calls for innovative approaches to battlefield protective structures and is the company’s first submission and successful bid to DASA.

Williams believes that its proposal will enable the Ministry of Defence to become a leader in implementing advanced composite materials across all of its operational activities using a British-born innovation.

Craig Wilson, Managing Director of Williams Advanced Engineering, said: “Lightweighting is a key principle of motorsport and the use of carbon fibre has been crucial to the ongoing development of racing and on into more mainstream applications.”

“To think that innovations from the team here at Wiliams Advanced Engineering can deliver enhanced, lighter protection for the Armed Forces is a great feeling for us. We look forward to working with DSTL and DADA to enable deployment of our technology by service personnel for their protection."

Dr Adam Staines, DASA Delivery Lead, said: “DASA was created to find and fund exploitable innovation for defence and security. Key for this mission is wider engagement with non-traditional suppliers across a range of industrial sectors.”

“Accessing cutting-edge technology developed initially for Formula One is a prime example of this engagement. Lightweight foldable materials which can be assembled quickly to provide protection for troops was a key aim of this DASA themed competition.”

“In addition to protecting troops and saving lives on the battlefield, this technology has potential uses for domestic security and humanitarian applications.”