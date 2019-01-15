ForwardX exhibits self-driving follow-along suitcase at CES 2019

ForwardX Robotics, the global artificial intelligence and mobile robotics company, showcased the Ovis Suitcase, the world’s most-advanced autonomous suitcase, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019.

Made from polycarbonate (PC), the Ovis Suitcase uses self-driving technology and complex algorithms to follow at its owner’s side.

× Expand via ForwardX Robotics twitter

It uses computer vision technology to see obstacles and quickly finds its way around them, providing travelers with a hands-free experience.

When a user encounters stairs or an escalator, they place their hand on the Ovis Suitcase handle to engage manual mode.

A smart band also notifies the user when it is more than 6.5 feet from its owner, and a GPS tracking module allows users to locate the suitcase if they leave it somewhere.

Nicolas Chee, Founder and CEO of ForwardX, said :“Most robots today are programmed to do a single task. Our AI-enabled robots can perform several different functions with very limited help from humans, similar to self-driving vehicles. We see that as the next true breakthrough in robotic technology.”