ForwardX exhibits self-driving follow-along suitcase at CES 2019

ForwardX Robotics, the global artificial intelligence and mobile robotics company, showcased the Ovis Suitcase, the world’s most-advanced autonomous suitcase, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019.
Made from polycarbonate (PC), the Ovis Suitcase uses self-driving technology and complex algorithms to follow at its owner’s side.
via ForwardX Robotics twitter
It uses computer vision technology to see obstacles and quickly finds its way around them, providing travelers with a hands-free experience.
When a user encounters stairs or an escalator, they place their hand on the Ovis Suitcase handle to engage manual mode.
A smart band also notifies the user when it is more than 6.5 feet from its owner, and a GPS tracking module allows users to locate the suitcase if they leave it somewhere.
Nicolas Chee, Founder and CEO of ForwardX, said :“Most robots today are programmed to do a single task. Our AI-enabled robots can perform several different functions with very limited help from humans, similar to self-driving vehicles. We see that as the next true breakthrough in robotic technology.”