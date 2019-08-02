Fraunhofer develops bioplastic splint for bone fractures

Fraunhofer has developed a novel splint for immobilising bone fractures that can be repeatedly reshaped during treatments.

The RECAST splint is made from PLA, and can be composted after use.

× Expand Till Budde

It has been developed by injection moulder Nölle Kunststofftechnik, with the bioplastic formulation developed by the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research.

The RECAST splint works through being heated to between 55°C and 65°C, with the temperature then being reduced to minimum, and the now formable plastic is moulded to fit the corresponding part of the body, in a process that takes around five minutes.

Anselm Gröning, Managing Director of Nölle Kunststofftechnik, said: “We wanted to find a way for users in medical practices and hospitals to care for their patients more quickly, cleanly, and above all, on a more individual basis.”

“For patients, we wanted to create a splint that would be significantly more comfortable and lighter. At the same time, it was important for us to use a plastic that avoids waste, is biodegradable, affordable, and non-toxic.”