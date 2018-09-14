Freudenberg launches latest EPDM sealing materials

× Expand EPDM sealing materials from Freudenberg Sealing Technologies are ideal for demanding or aggressive media in food and pharmaceutical production.

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies has announced the release of its latest generation of EPDM sealing materials that offer optimised temperature and media stability.

The latest material portfolio, available through Dichtomatik UK Ltd,also offers full safety testing in accordance with industry standards.

Offering a temperature range of up to 180°C, the latest generation of EPDM materials are said to provide notably higher stability in water and steam for a short period. The range is also highly resistant to CIP/SIP procedures.

Whether designed as an O-ring, shaped part, lip seal or diaphragm, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies says the qualities of the latest EPDM material generation means it can be put to use in three different degrees of hardness: 60 EPDM 290; 70 EPDM 291; and 85 EPDM 292.

Firstly, 70 EPDM 291 is the standard elastomer and is ideally suited to static seals.

For seals that are dynamically stressed, a friction-reducing RFN coating is deployed to optimise the properties of the component. With RFN (Reduced Friction by Nanotechnology), Freudenberg modifies elastomer materials so that the friction coefficient is not only reduced dramatically, but remains virtually constant over the part’s entire service life.

The harder 85 EPDM 292 can be used for dynamic seals, while 60 EPDM 290, in contrast, has been developed specifically for diaphragms.

All three EPDM qualities are ‘ADI free’ and thus particularly suited to the drinks, food and pharmaceutical industry.

EPDM sealing materials from Freudenberg Sealing Technologies are ideal for demanding or aggressive media in food and pharmaceutical production.