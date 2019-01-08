Freudenberg Simmerring now available in food-grade materials

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies has made its Simmerring seals available in two new materials to suit food industry applications.

Simmerring products in the B2PT design are now produced from a newly developed material, Quantum PTFE F18245, and a housing manufactured from 1.4571 (V4a) stainless steel.

Here, the PTFE deployed has been created specifically for direct food contact and approvals are anticipated shortly under FDA 21 CFR 177.1550 und EC 10/2011.

The B2PT design, which is suitable for applications up to 10 bar, can also be adapted to suit specific customer requirements.

The second new material development for Simmerring is 75 Fluoroprene XP 45, which aids secure attachment to metal.

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies has now further developed Simmerrings, made of food grade materials, for use in the process industry.

A further innovation from Freudenberg is the Hygienic BlueSeal, which is the first dead-space-free version of the Simmerring.

Suitable for food and beverage industry applications, this hygienic shaft seal ring has a forward-mounted lip featuring geometry that allows no hard-to-clean areas, preventing any bacteria build-up and subsequent process contamination