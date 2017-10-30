From fumes to foams: Covestro pushes project to turn carbon dioxide into insulation

Covestro has started a joint project with 14 partners to use waste carbon dioxide from the steel industry to produce insulation and coatings.

Its project, sponsored by the European Commission, aims to build a plant in southern France, where an ArcelorMittal steel factory and a Covestro site are close neighbours, to reuse steel fumes in plastic production.

Markus Steilemann, Sales Director at Covestro, said: “The numerous initiatives surrounding carbon dioxide exploitation put this waste gas in a new light and help to expand the chemical industry’s raw materials base.”

“Resource efficiency is one of the driving forces behind a more sustainable future, and we want to move it forward with innovative solutions, in line with our vision to make the world a brighter place.”

Covestro has already been using carbon dioxide since last year to produce a precursor for flexible foam. It contains up to 20 percent carbon dioxide, which is chemically bound. This will make it possible to save the same amount of petroleum. The foam was designed specifically for use in upholstered furniture and mattresses.