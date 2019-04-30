FRX Polymers and China’s Yoo-Point jointly develop water-based emulsions containing Nofia non-halogenated flame retardants

FRX Polymers, the global leader in polymeric halogen-free flame retardant (FR) solutions, has announced a joint development with China’s Yoo-Point Group for the production of water-based emulsions which contain FRX Polymers’ Nofia phosphonate halogen-free flame retardants.

The emulsions are particularly suited for use in PU coatings and low-density flexible PU foam.

Due to Nofia FR’s less than 400-nanometre particle size in the emulsion, the material delivers stability and outstanding flame retardant properties in addition to a low total volatile organic components rating, allowing PU foams and coatings to meet strict automotive interior specifications.

Under the joint development agreement, Yoo-Point, a leading resin producer for the coatings market, will market and sell the new Nofia FR-based emulsions to customers in China.

Meanwhile, FRX Polymers will be responsible for marketing and commercialisation outside of China.

The Nofia FR water-based emulsion, considered to be an environmentally friendly alternative to solvent-based systems, is already enjoying commercial success in PU-based foams and coatings in China.

Nofia FRs enable these foam products to meet various automotive fire and safety standards as well as new total VOC and fogging standards from global car producers and regional in-vehicle air quality regulations, which includes the new Chinese standard GB/T 27630-201X.

Marc Lebel, President and CEO of FRX Polymers, said: “This is a brand new and novel form factor for Nofia phosphonates which underscores the versatility of our technology.”

“This joint development agreement opens up many new market opportunities for Nofia flame retardants and has global implications.”

Wu Wenhua, General Manager of Yoo-Point Group, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with FRX Polymers on this game changing development which delivers a highly sustainable, water-based FR solutions for the coatings market.”