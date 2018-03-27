Futamura partners with Bio4Pack to create a compostable pack

Futamura has partnered with sustainable packaging manufacturer, Bio4Pack, to create a compostable pack for Dutch organic cereal producer, De Halm, using NatureFlex and Tipa film.

The product features on the Ekoplaza plastic free aisle, along with several other solutions from Bio4Pack using NatureFlex films and is made from renewable and responsibly sourced wood pulp.

NatureFlex offers barrier properties to moisture, gases and mineral oils and for the De Halm pack, is laminated to Tipa film for sealability.

This innovation in biomaterials allows Dutch consumers to easily dispose of the finished pack in their green waste bin, which is accepted by the Dutch waste infrastructure.

Andy Sweetman, Futamura Sales and Marketing Manager at EMEA, said: “We are delighted that NatureFlex is featuring so prominently on the Ekoplaza plastic free aisle. It is an easy substitute for some conventional plastics, especially for dry produce such as the De Halm cereal bag. We are looking forward to the plastic free aisle concept developing in other countries.”

To qualify for Ekoplaza’s plastic free aisle flexible packaging must be made from compostable biomaterials

Patrick Gerritsen, Director at Bio4Pack, said: “We have been producing sustainable packaging from bio materials for a number of years. It is fantastic to see these types of solutions being more broadly recognised. We have used NatureFlex films for many of our packs as they are fully compostable and easily converted; which means we can use them on their own, or as with the De Halm pack, as part of a more complex bio-laminate structure.”