Gabriel-Chemie and BASF develop inspiring colour creations

Gabriel-Chemie has collaborated with BASF to develop a new series of polymer colours.

The Plastic Jewels range consists of 18 colour creations styled with Colours & Effects Pigments from BASF and are demonstrated in a total of 36 glossy and matt flip-top closures.

The range of colours includes velvety Bordeaux red, seductive purple, rich deep green, brilliant aquamarine, royal midnight blue.

BASF adds today the differentiation and eye-catching of successful products need to be supported and enhanced by their colours and effects.