Garçon Wines expands plastic wine bottle delivery with florist partnership

Garçon Wines the UK-based start-up delivering letterbox wine in plastic packaging, has expanded its business through a partnership with one of the UK’s leading florists.

The company, which invented the environmentally-friendly, innovative 750ml slimline recycled wine bottle manufactured by M&H Plastics in the UK, has announced a new collaboration with Bloom & Wild, the startup which has mastered letterbox flower deliveries.

The wine bottle has been designed to be lighter than glass and tough enough to withstand the postal system.

Garçon Wines has worked with RPC M&H Plastics to develop fully recyclable bottles made from 100 per cent recycled PET, with no new virgin plastic created, conforming to the traditional Bordeaux wine bottle shape.

Garçon Wines says it offers the ultimate in delivery convenience, wine perfect for the 'Amazon generation', as the unique design means the packaging can fit securely and conveniently through a standard sized letterbox.

Santiago Navarro - Co-Founder and CEO of Garçon Wines, said: “Offering one of the first bottles in the world to be made from 100 per cent recycled PET material has enabled us to create the greenest wine bottles available, as a result of them being 87 per cent lighter and 40 per cent spatially smaller than traditional wine bottles, hugely reducing carbon emissions from the wine supply chain."

Garçon Wines are now available from Bloom & Wild in the UK.