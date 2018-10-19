Gazechim Plastics and Kolon Plastics sign new distribution agreement

Gazechim Plastics has extended its distribution agreement with Kolon Plastics and will now supply its entire KOCETAL POM range.

Gazechim will be the official distributor of the entire KOCETAL range in the UK, Ireland and France.

The range includes low formaldehyde emission, reinforced, impact modified and high performance POMs.

Jean-Marc Libes, Business Manager for Gazechim, said: “I am delighted with this agreement with Kolon Plastics Inc, which strengthens our European partnership and opens up new opportunities.”