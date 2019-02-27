Geiger Automotive opts to use recycled Mafill PP in European and US manufacturing operations

Geiger Automotive has chosen to use recycled Mafill CR HT 5344 H to manufacture an air inlet in the BMW X3.

Mafill is Ravago’s first globally available recycled PP grade, and is available in identical quality regardless of whether it is produced from the starting materials regionally available in Europe or the US.

From the outset of the project, a need for cost efficiencies and the automotive industry’s efforts to behave sustainably were both factors in favour of using a recycled material, and Ravago’s existing talcum-filled, heat-stabilised Mafill CR HT 5344 H grade was chosen.

Linus Winkler, Director of Supply Chain Management at Geiger, said: “For some years now, Resinex has been supplying its European-manufactured recompound to our plant in Germany for various applications, so our experience in terms of processing and service characteristics has been entirely positive.”

“In-house testing has demonstrated that batches from both Europe and overseas are completely identical in quality. Changing over on the fly from the European to the US material required no changes to machine parameters.”

“Indeed, the low distortion and dimensional stability of moulded parts were at the same high level. These results were the basis of our decision t=also to use this recompound for our US manufacturing operations.”