GKN Aerospace delivers thermoplastic composite components for Bell V-280 Valor

GKN Aerospace has delivered a pair of thermoplastic composite, induction welded Ruddervators, and two compression-moulded Access Panels manufactured from re-used thermoplastic waste material, to Bell.

As a partner on Bell’s Team Valor, GKN Aerospace has designed and manufactured the complete thermoset composite V-Tail for the Bell V-280 Valor.

The Ruddervators and Access Panels are technology demonstrators and are planned for flight testing on the aircraft in 2019.

This will make the V-280 one of the first military aircraft flying with thermoplastic components.

GKN Aerospace is a technology leader in thermoplastic technology will thermoplastic rubbers, elevators, and fuselage panels flying on a wide range of business jets.

Injection of this technology on a military platform opens opportunities for wider application in the defence market.

The two compression-moulded Access Panels have been manufactured from recycled thermoplastic waste material from the two Ruddervators and have been developed in a Dutch TPC-Cycle research programme led by Saxion, in which GKN Aerospace is a partner.

In parallel to the demonstrator programme, the GKN Aerospace global design team is supporting Bell with further design optimisation of the V-Tail.

John Pritchard, CEO of GKN Aerospace, said: “We are proud to be part of Team Valor and to be selected for the design of the V-Tail. It is very exciting that our cutting edge thermoplastic technology will be flight tested for the first time on the state-of-the-art V-280 Valor.”