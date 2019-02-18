Gomi releases portable speaker made from 100 per cent plastic waste

Gomi, a Brighton-based sustainable design studio, has created a portable speaker using flexible plastic waste (LDPE), which is normally not recyclable by local councils in the UK.

Crafted from 100 per cent recycled non-recyclable plastic, the design is made up of three modular marbled-plastic components.

The speakers are hand-marbled, which means that every product has its own individual aesthetic.

Designed to be modular, the speakers can be easily separated, and the plastic components can be melted and used for future products, without losing any material value.

The company also aims to have free repairs and returns for recycling.

Alongside releasing the speaker, they will also be releasing a portable power bank and wireless charger for smartphones made from the same waste material.

“We have worked with audio professionals and electronics engineers over the past twelve months to ensure the product is not only aesthetically desirable, but also sounds great,” said Tom Meades, Gomi’s co-founder.

“We have also paired up with major food wholesalers, who have vast amounts of this specific plastic waste. we are also accepting plastic waste from households, and local stores, which is where we can have an interesting mix of colours between the waste streams.”