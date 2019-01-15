Grab your newspaper wrapped in spuds

Readers of the Guardian have been opening their weekend paper to find supplements wrapped in a compostable material made from potato starch.

Its polythene covers have been ditched after feedback from readers.

According to the BBC, the new packaging feels silky but isn't completely see-through.

The starchy substance shouldn't be put in the recycling bin, but disposed of on a compost heap or in a food waste bin.

In advance of a national roll out, the new wrap material was introduced across London, Kent, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

Potato starch packaging is 100 per cent compostable, containing no oil-based materials, plastics or harmful toxins and usually comes from waste potatoes so you don't need to grow a crop to make it.

Other papers are expected to follow suit and the New Internationalist and the National Trust members' magazine, have already moved to potato starch wrapping.

The move will increase production costs for The Guardian with the price of the weekday edition to increase 20p while the cost of the Saturday edition will increase by 30p.