GRAFE optimises masterbatch performance for automotive sector

GRAFE has developed new colour additive combination masterbatches that achieve improved performance in terms of UV and thermal stabilisation of ABS automotive applications with lower addition doses.

GRAFE has successfully completed the development of the new UV/TS stabilisation variants for ABS which, in combination with colour, guarantees a high-quality surface and excellent stabilisation of the base polymer.

Dr Jan Stadermann, Head of the Material Sciences Department at GRAFE, said: “Our development goal was to reduce the required addition dosage of the colour additive combination masterbatches from 6.5 per cent to 4 per cent without compromising quality.”

“Based on the previous high-performance stabilisation packages of our automotive combination masterbatches for ABS, we conducted xenon tests according to PV1303 to derive formulation property relationships.”

“Based on the results, we were able to successfully optimise the stabilisation packages. In the xenon test, the test specimens with the optimised stabilisation show higher light fastness with lower batch dosage.”