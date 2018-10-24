Grand Central Plastics supplies Procter and Gamble with 100 per cent recyclable materials

Grand Central Plastics has secured and manufactured over 300,000 units for Procter and Gamble (P&G).

The contract has seen the business manufacture frisbees made from 100 per cent recycled material which have been used by the global consumer goods corporation as part of a recycling campaign to promote the importance of recycling.

× Expand Grand Central Plastics Grand Central Plastics Factory

Great Central Plastics uses recycled materials from internal waste leftover from previous projects the company has completed.

The company also uses renewable energy sources to power its facilities with solar panels and has a strict recycling scheme in place for general waste which all workers in the business much adhere to.

“Environmental responsibility is very important to us and our clients and 99 per cent of the time we can offer recycled products to be available in any colour which really makes us stand out in the marketplace as other suppliers can often only deliver in one colour,” said Rowan Wilson, Sales Manager at Great Central Plastics.

“Having previously worked with Proctor and Gamble we were delighted to secure this additional contract – particularly when the products we have manufactured on this occasion will be used to promote such a worthy cause.”