Green & Light and BASF develop Elastoskin based paper honeycomb car boot floor

Green & Light Automotive Components (Green & Light), an innovative company based in China, has introduced an easy-to-clean surface covering for car trunk floors. Using polyurethane paper honeycomb technology, the trunk floor surface is covered by Elastoskin®, a polyurethane skin technology from BASF. Compared to conventional non-woven fabric surfaces, this newly developed product is easier to clean, offers great freedom in the design process, and has excellent aging and emission properties.

The honeycomb structure has been used in boot covers, headliners and hat racks.

A paper honeycomb enclosed by two fibreglass mats is foamed and pressed with the Elastoflex E semi-rigid PU foam, which can reduce component weight by 20 to 30 per cent while retaining the same strength and stiffness.

Andy Postlethwaite, Senior Vice President of Performance Materials Asia Pacific, said: “For many years, BASF has been supporting the trend towards weight reduction in the automotive industry with its honeycomb technology. This development process symbolises BASF’s global approach, and this innovative material solution leads to new possibilities for car interior components.”

“Our partnership with Green & Light demonstrates how much we support our customers with in-depth expertise in new developments. There could well be more innovations, taking account of global added value.”