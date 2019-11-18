Groupe Renault co-develops unique fabric made from 100 per cent recycled materials for new Renault Zoé

Groupe Renault has collaborated with French yarn company Les Filatures du Parc, and Adient Fabrics, the world’s leading supplier of automotive seats, to develop a unique fabric for the interior of the Renault Zoé.

The patented textile product is made from recycled seatbelts, textile scraps, and plastic bottles, and the innovative short-loop manufacturing process reduces that carbon footprint by 60 per cent compared to the standard process.

× Expand 2019 - Nouvelle Renault ZOE

The fabric is used for the manufacture of seat covers, dashboard coverings, gear lever brackets, and door fittings, and meets the high requirements for comfort, cleaning, UV resistance, and durability.

Jean-Phillipe Hermine, Director of Environmental Strategy and Planning for Groupe Renault, said: “Faced with the challenge o the energy transition, industries have an essential role to play in changing their production methods and reducing their environmental impact.”

“With the support of our partners Filatures du Parc and Adient Fabrics, we are demonstrating that it is possible to implement circular and competitive development models focused on resources, while acquiring a valuable competitive advantage at a time when the availability and cost of raw materials are becoming a real strategic issue.”

“This approach contributes to the Group’s commitment to reduce the environmental impacts of reach vehicle throughout its life cycle and to reduce its global carbon footprint by 25 per cent in 2022 compared to 2010.”